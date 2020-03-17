WATCH: One talented lady really did manage to bring the festive spirit to the hills of Donegal today

Contact
One lady decided to lift the mood of the county and take to the hills and dance a few jigs and reels in the wind and the rain on St Patrick's day.
Rinka Chief Executive, Sarah Gillespie, really did showcase her talent in one of the most beautiful parts of our county, Slieve League.
Ms Gillespie said that she decided to record this small video to encourage the Rinka children to keep active as, at present, there are no fitness classes available.
A special word of thanks to Pat Gallagher of the fabulous 'Goats don't Shave' who also gave us permission to use this video.
