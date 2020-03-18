Singing star Daniel O'Donnell raises spirits by saying there will be music and song when this is all over

Daniel O'Donnell took to social media last night to wish people from near and far a happy St Patrick's day.

The star was sitting at home with his wife, Majella, who was happily sewing by an open fire.

Speaking about the current situation, Daniel relayed a positive message to his fans and reminded everyone to try their best to abide to the directions being given by both the government and health officials, at present.

He described the current situation as being 'unprecedented.'

He said: "I think that we have to pay attention to what we have been told and please god we will get out the other end of this."

On a truly optimistic note, he said that when this is all over, we will 'have lots of time' for music, song, hugs and happiness.

He brought a smile when he and Majella delivered a lovely rendition of 'Forty Shades of Green.'