Daniel O’Donnell urges young people to practice social distancing

International singing star, Daniel O'Donnell, has taken to social media to plead with people to practice social distancing

He said that he noticed on the news that young people may not be paying the proper attention to what health experts are advising us to do.



"We will save lives if we do what what we are being told," he said.

The Rosses-native who has a great sense of humour said that he felt he could reach out to young people because they his secret fans