WATCH: A mountainous challenge conquered ......a lot more to do

Last weekend three Donegal friends took on the mammoth task of scaling Carnaween Mountain in the Bluestacks in the hope of raising €10,000 for Baby Livie Mulhern.

Their quest was to climb the mountain 20 times in 48 hours - to equal the height of Everest.

James McGroary, Kevin McBrearty and Aaron Kyles completed this unprecedented challenge and raised almost €30,000 in doing so.

The fund named #everestforlivie remains open on the Go Fund Me page for another few days - a little means a lot - you can help bring Livie to the US for very necessary medical treatment.

Thanks to Matt Britton for this video slideshow.