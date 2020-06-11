WATCH: A mountainous challenge conquered ......a lot more to do

Contact
Last weekend three Donegal friends took on the mammoth task of scaling Carnaween Mountain in the Bluestacks in the hope of raising €10,000 for Baby Livie Mulhern.
Their quest was to climb the mountain 20 times in 48 hours - to equal the height of Everest.
James McGroary, Kevin McBrearty and Aaron Kyles completed this unprecedented challenge and raised almost €30,000 in doing so.
The fund named #everestforlivie remains open on the Go Fund Me page for another few days - a little means a lot - you can help bring Livie to the US for very necessary medical treatment.
Thanks to Matt Britton for this video slideshow.
