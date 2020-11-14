WATCH: Amazing video captures peat slippage incident in Donegal

This video which captures what appears to be a peat slippage near a windfarm close to the Twin Towns, has been drawing much reaction since it was uploaded on social media today.

The video was Tweeted by Mark Rooney (@rooneymobile) which he says shows peat slippage near Meenbog Wind Farm, south of Ballybofey.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin councillors in Donegal and Tyrone raised concerns after the peat slippage incident close to the Mournebeg River.

SEE ALSO: Pollution fears allayed