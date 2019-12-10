PICTURE SPECIAL: Donegal winners at National Community Games awards night

Contact
The annual Community Games National Awards function took place in the Wolseley Hotel, Carlow last weekend.
The President Gerry Davenport welcomed the 400 volunteers and guests and said that it was an honour to thank all the volunteers from the different areas who have contributed so much to the Games.
Special guests who attended included the Mayor and Cllrs.of Carlow Co. Council, Bishop Denis Nulty and representatives from the different sponsoring groups including main sponsors Aldi. MC for the awards was Tony O'Donohue, RTE Sport.
The winners from the Donegal Community Games were Youth Volunteer Award Lara Faul Glenswilly/Churchill; Adult Volunteer Award Agnes Devenney Letterkenny; Best Large Area Award for 2019 Ballyshannon; Best Small Area Award Buncrana and Best Article on Community Games Ciaran O'Donnell, Letterkenny.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.