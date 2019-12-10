PICTURE SPECIAL: Donegal winners at National Community Games awards night

The annual Community Games National Awards function took place in the Wolseley Hotel, Carlow last weekend.

The President Gerry Davenport welcomed the 400 volunteers and guests and said that it was an honour to thank all the volunteers from the different areas who have contributed so much to the Games.

Special guests who attended included the Mayor and Cllrs.of Carlow Co. Council, Bishop Denis Nulty and representatives from the different sponsoring groups including main sponsors Aldi. MC for the awards was Tony O'Donohue, RTE Sport.

The winners from the Donegal Community Games were Youth Volunteer Award Lara Faul Glenswilly/Churchill; Adult Volunteer Award Agnes Devenney Letterkenny; Best Large Area Award for 2019 Ballyshannon; Best Small Area Award Buncrana and Best Article on Community Games Ciaran O'Donnell, Letterkenny.