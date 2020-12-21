Kevin Cassidy is featured as Laochra Gael returns to TG4 in New Year for a 19th series

Twelve legends including Donegal's Kevin Cassidy, who performed heroics on the field and who each have a unique and extraordinary story to tell.

The definitive GAA sports series returns to TG4 this spring for a 19th series. The hour-long format has proved a huge success, bringing each player’s personal stories to screen. This series features twelve Laochra with genuine star quality and reveals deeper, fresh and sometimes unexpected insights into the lives of these icons. While their sporting careers continue to provide the backdrop to the story, the series travels well beyond the four white lines. Gripping personal storylines will compel viewers to travel towards territory unique to the GAA television landscape.

Kevin Cassidy

The acclaimed Laochra Gael returns for an 19th series, with the story of Donegal footballer, Kevin Cassidy. Born in Glasgow, the family moved to his mother’s homeplace of Donegal in his youth. With a new language and sport to learn, Kevin embraced both eagerly. He was a star for Gaoth Dobhair and soon became a cornerstone of the county team. Under Jim McGuinness, they were on the brink of glory, with Cassidy at the heart. But he was suddenly dropped from the panel because of his contribution to a book, and when the Championship win came, Kevin Cassidy was nowhere to be seen.

Ahead of the new Laochra Gael Series Uachtarán CLG, John Horan said: "I am delighted to see the success of the Laochra Gael series continuing and for another batch of worthy heroes to be recognised. The history of the GAA has been blessed by some inspirational figures who have helped shape the games that are so popular today and mean so much to so many. This series gives us a chance to again salute that contribution. Congrats to all involved."

TG4's Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: "TG4 is very proud to be broadcasting another great series of Laochra Gael which marks the great achievements and stories that our Gaelic Games legends have to tell. This is the beginning of the nineteenth series of Laochra Gael which aired on TG4 for the first time in 2001 and it has continued as a long standing and popular part of our schedule bringing these amazing stories to viewers in Ireland and all over the world. I wish to thank all the participants who took part, their families, Nemeton TV, GAA, LGFA, Camogie Association and everyone in the extended Gaelic Games family for all their assistance in making this series happen in such a challenging year."

The series is produced by NemetonTV, the independent production company from An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht which has produced much of TG4’s acclaimed sports coverage.

The new Laochra Gael season will air on TG4 at 9:30pm on Thursday evenings starting January 7th.

Laochra Gael Series- first six programmes:

Programme 1: Kevin Cassidy, 9.30pm, Thursday 7th January

Programme 2: Ryan O’Dwyer, 9.30pm, Thursday 14th January

Programme 3: Thérèse Maher, 9.30pm, Thursday 21st January

Programme 4: Shane Curran, 9.30pm, Thursday 28th January

Programme 5: Johnny Pilkington, 9.30pm, Thursday 4th February

Programme 6: Dermot Earley, 9.30pm, Thursday 11th February