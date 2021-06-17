Termon GAA Development Draw

Clg An Tearmainn are launching year three of their successful club 300 Development Draw.

To date permission has been granted for of their new clubhouse and facilities and it is intended to commence development this summer. The Club have developed a video which gives a virtual tour of the new facilities on the club’s Facebook page.

With all the hard work of drawing, putting out to tender, and other associated works now almost completed, the club are now ready to begin to make the idea that was discussed at a workshop just over 3 years ago, come to fruition.

With this in mind, the club needs all the support it can get this year in its fundraising efforts to get over the line and get the works underway, which will serve not only the GAA community but the whole community, as a space to come and enjoy for many years to come.

Tickets are available to purchase online at http://club300.termongaa.ie or any club member. The club thanks everyone who have supported us so far, and we hope to have your support now going forward into these exciting times for our club, its members, players and communities into the future.