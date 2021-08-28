WATCH: Aodh Ruadh joint captain Shane McGrath on promotion to Division One

Aodh Ruadh had a big win over Downings in their final game this evening in Pairc Aodh Ruaidh.
After the presentation of the Division Two trophy to joint captains Shane McGrath and Colm Kelly, Peter Campbell spoke to McGrath about the season and the upcoming championship
More News
On Saturday afternoon, 324 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital with 61 of those in intensive care
Greencastle Coast Guard has erected temporary poles and tape around a large, deep hole on Sweet Nellie’s beach near Greencastle
Letterkenny University Hospital was treating 22 Covid-19 cases on Friday night up from 12 on Wednesday night
