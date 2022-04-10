WATCH: Kilcar manager Conor Cunningham happier this week after win in Bundoran

"It was a better performance, especially after last week," said new Kilcar manager Conor Cunningham, who had watched his side go down at home to Aodh Ruadh in Towney on Sunday last.
"We got it, more composure, especially in the second half," said Cunningham, who said that with some players missing, it gives other the chance.
"We are a few weeks behind in our development, we know that," said the new boss.
Watch the full interview with Peter Campbell after Saturday's match
