10 Apr 2022

WATCH: Kilcar manager Conor Cunningham happier this week after win in Bundoran

The new boss gets first win and says the only was up after last week

Peter Campbell

10 Apr 2022 11:18 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

"It was a better performance, especially after last week," said new Kilcar manager Conor Cunningham, who had watched his side go down at home to Aodh Ruadh in Towney on Sunday last.

"We got it, more composure, especially in the second half," said Cunningham, who said that with some players missing, it gives other the chance.

"We are a few weeks behind in our development, we know that," said the new boss.

Kilcar get first win after good second half display in Bundoran

Stephen McBrearty goal sent Kilcar on their way to impressive win against understrength Bundoran

Watch the full interview with Peter Campbell after Saturday's match

