Watch: Darragh Brogan says Naomh Bríd's win over Naomh Muire was 'vital'

Naomh Bríd posted their first win of 2022 when they got the better of Naomh Muire in Division 3 on Saturday on a 2-6 to 1-5 scoreline.
Gearoid Gallagher and Damian Cleary scored the goals for the winners - both in the first half while Eoghan Rushe, Darren Russell and Darragh Brogan chipped in with points in the four point win over the men from the Lower Rosses. Afterwards, Brogan said: "It was vital. We were determined to get back to winning ways and turn this place into a bit of a fortress. The important thing is that we have two points on the board and we have a bit of momentum."
