Watch: Bundoran manager Peter MacIntyre takes positives from loss to Kilcar

Kilcar might've taken the points, but Bundoran manager Peter MacIntyre wasn't too downbeat following his first home outing in charge on Saturday evening.
The visitors to Gaelic Park were winners on a 1-16 to 1-9 scoreline on the day, with the hosts fielding a youthful team.
"I was trilled with the performance of the young lads," he said. "They gave everything. We gave Kilcar a good game but we give it everything. Kilcar are a fine footballing side."
Gardaí are urging drivers to ensure that they remain within the legal speed limits over the bank holiday weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.