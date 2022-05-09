Watch: Nicole McLaughlin commends Donegal's mix of youth and experience

Nicole McLaughlin lined out for Donegal for the 99th time on Sunday as they put in a fine first day in the TG4 Ladies Ulster Senior Championship.
McLaughlin and her team ran out winners on a scoreline of 3-19 to 1-11 with Susanne White scoring two goals in the first half on her first championship start, while Yvonne Bonner - 20 years on from her senior debut - added the third.
"It was great for Susanne to get the chance and it shows we have the players here that can step up," the Termon player said.
