WATCH: Kane Barrett happy that Milford going in right direction ahead of championship

Kane Barrett was the difference between Milford and Four Masters in an entertaining game in Tirconaill Park.
The Milford full-forward is having an impressive season.
After the game he spoke to Peter Campbell
Joe Doherty celebrates his 100th birthday in the Lake of Shadows Hotel.(Photos- Kerrie Quinn, NWPRESSPICS)
artist Brigid Mulligan is honouring the twenty-year anniversary of her brother’s death in a motorcycle accident
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.