WATCH: Naomh Conaill captain Ronan Breslin happy after lifting Division 4 League title

Naomh Conaill lifted their first piece of silverware of the year when their first half performance was enough to see them over the line against Glenswilly in the Division 4 League final.
After the game Peter Campbell got the reaction of captain Ronan Breslin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.