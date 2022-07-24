Watch: Kilcar captain Brian O'Donnell: 'I thought it was going to be a goal'

Brian O'Donnell paid tribute to Eoin O'Donnell for a late save to deny Naomh Conaill, which means a 15th All-County Football League Division 1 crown for the Towney-based club.
Conor Cunningham's side had worked themselves into a three-point lead before John O'Malley's ball into the Kilcar square to cause mayhem with Eoin O'Donnell, who had replaced Kevin Campbell in goal, managing to divert an effort from Ciaran Thompson over the crossbar.
It meant a 0-10 to 0-8 win for Kilcar, who can now look forward to playing Milford in their Donegal SFC next month with some silverware already sealed in manager Cunningham's first season at the helm.
"I thought it was going to be a goal to be honest," O'Donnell said. "Owen O'Donnell made a great save - he got a hand to it or a leg to it or something. When them balls come in on a wet day, you never know what is going to happen. Glenties will always come back at you."
