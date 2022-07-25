Search

25 Jul 2022

Watch: Naomh Muire's O'Donnell: 'Our character was shown in the second half'

Danny O'Donnell's Naomh Muire side were victors over Na Rossa in the All-County Football League Division 3 play-off on Saturday

25 Jul 2022 11:41 AM

It was mission accomplished for Danny O’Donnell and Naomh Muire following Saturday’s  Division 3  promotion play-off win over Na Rossa.

Naomh Muire came through on a scoreline of 0-16 to 2-6 against Na Rossa to confirm their place in Division 2 for next season.

“The target at the start of the year was promotion,” said the Naomh Muire manager. “We feel that the young team we have needs to be playing at a higher level just to test themselves to see where they are at. It was a great game to win and I’m sure for any neutral  it was a great game to watch. It was like a championship game there was no quarter given there were goals there were incidents off the ball there was everything in it. 

“And we are just delighted to come out on top in the end because our character was questioned in that game. A lot of  people questioned Naomh Muire’s character coming up against a team like Na Rossa. But I think our character was shown in the second half.” 

The men from the Lower Rosses led 0-8 to 1-1 at half-time. They dominated the opening half but conceded a late breakaway Na Rossa goal in injury time at the end of the half.

“We gave away a sloppy goal before half-time. That  happened to us a couple of week’s ago against Burt in a big league game. We conceded three goals in that game and I think that experience stood to us today in that we were able to weather the storm.

Naomh Muire on the rise with Division 3 promotion play-off win over Na Rossa

Danny O'Donnell's Naomh Muire side were pushed all the way by Na Rossa and were thankful of goalkeeper Danny Ward, who made two vital saves - one from a penalty - as they sealed promotion

“Declan Ward’s penalty save was huge for us when the game was level. That would have put them three up and it would have given them all the momentum and it would be hard to pull it back.”

