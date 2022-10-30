Watch: "This is for the community" - Mark Anthony McGuinness's winning speech

Often the simplest of words can be the most powerful.
Mark Anthony McGuinness lifted the Donegal Under-13 Division 2 Cup and his final words echoed.
“This is for the community.”
Even the most ardent of Naomh Conaill supporter couldn’t have begrudged them it.
Just three weeks after the Creeslough explosion, a tragedy that claimed ten lives in the close-knit Donegal parish, St Michael’s defeated Naomh Conaill 3-7 to 2-7 at the Donegal GAA Centre.
McGuinness played a captain’s role, scoring 2-2, and he touched the right notes in his acceptance speech.
St Michael's players at the barrier in Creeslough and (inset) Mark Anthony McGuinnness
The son of Jim McGuinness - who wore Naomh Conaill’s blue and white for much of his life - Mark Anthony applauded the opponents.
He thanked the ’staff and management at St Michael’s’, paid a tribute to ‘the fans for cheering us on’ and there was a word, too, for his team-mates.
His parting words were what everyone thought and knew.
“This is for the community.”
As they made their way home, the team stopped at the barrier near to the site of the tragedy and held a minute’s silence.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.