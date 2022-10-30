Watch: "This is for the community" - Mark Anthony McGuinness's winning speech

Often the simplest of words can be the most powerful.

Mark Anthony McGuinness lifted the Donegal Under-13 Division 2 Cup and his final words echoed.

“This is for the community.”

Even the most ardent of Naomh Conaill supporter couldn’t have begrudged them it.

Just three weeks after the Creeslough explosion, a tragedy that claimed ten lives in the close-knit Donegal parish, St Michael’s defeated Naomh Conaill 3-7 to 2-7 at the Donegal GAA Centre.

McGuinness played a captain’s role, scoring 2-2, and he touched the right notes in his acceptance speech.

St Michael's players at the barrier in Creeslough and (inset) Mark Anthony McGuinnness

The son of Jim McGuinness - who wore Naomh Conaill’s blue and white for much of his life - Mark Anthony applauded the opponents.

He thanked the ’staff and management at St Michael’s’, paid a tribute to ‘the fans for cheering us on’ and there was a word, too, for his team-mates.

His parting words were what everyone thought and knew.

“This is for the community.”

As they made their way home, the team stopped at the barrier near to the site of the tragedy and held a minute’s silence.