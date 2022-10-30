Search

30 Oct 2022

Watch: "This is for the community" - Mark Anthony McGuinness's winning speech

St Michael's Under-13 captain Mark Anthony McGuinness touched the right notes in his acceptance speech after the Under-13 Division 2 final win

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

30 Oct 2022 7:28 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Often the simplest of words can be the most powerful.

Mark Anthony McGuinness lifted the Donegal Under-13 Division 2 Cup and his final words echoed.

“This is for the community.”

Even the most ardent of Naomh Conaill supporter couldn’t have begrudged them it.

Welcome sunshine and smiles for St Michael's as Under-13s win thrilling final

With Jim McGuinness on the backroom team and a younger McGuinness cutting a familiar figure on the field, St Michael's could cheer again as they overcame Naomh Conaill in the Under-13 Division 2 Cup final

Just three weeks after the Creeslough explosion, a tragedy that claimed ten lives in the close-knit Donegal parish, St Michael’s defeated Naomh Conaill 3-7 to 2-7 at the Donegal GAA Centre.

McGuinness played a captain’s role, scoring 2-2, and he touched the right notes in his acceptance speech.

St Michael's players at the barrier in Creeslough and (inset) Mark Anthony McGuinnness

The son of Jim McGuinness - who wore Naomh Conaill’s blue and white for much of his life - Mark Anthony applauded the opponents.

He thanked the ’staff and management at St Michael’s’, paid a tribute to ‘the fans for cheering us on’ and there was a word, too, for his team-mates.

His parting words were what everyone thought and knew.

“This is for the community.”

As they made their way home, the team stopped at the barrier near to the site of the tragedy and held a minute’s silence.

