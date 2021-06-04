WATCH: Donegal interest in the first round of the British Rally Championship - see the highlights

Monaghan’s Sam Moffett and Keith Moriarty took a nail-biting win at the opening round of the 2021 Motorsport UK British Rally Championship on Bank Holiday Monday at Oulton Park in their Ford Fiesta Rally 2, one second ahead of M-Sport's Rhys Yates and James Morgan.

Garry Jennings, back in the championship for the first time in 18 years, retired after stage seven with co-driver Rory Kennedy in their Ford Fiesta R5.

Some of the highlights can be seen in this video.

Meanwhile, a number of Donegal competitors will be back in action this weekend at the Shackleton Complex in Ballykelly, Co. Derry.

Last week saw a great entry and the overall winner was Aaron McLaughlin in a Fiesta R5. The entry is now full for more racing at the same venue this weekend.

It has also been confirmed that the Donegal Harvest Rally will be staged this year, and will take place on Saturday, October 9.

While there will once again be no Donegal International Rally, the famous Knockalla Hillclimb event has got the green light for Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5.

Following a meeting with affiliated clubs last Saturday, May 29, Motorsport Ireland has confirmed a calendar of events for the remainder of 2021.

The calendar contains a total of 68 gated events across six disciplines.

Provisionally included on the calendar are 17 non-gated events, however the status of these events is not yet confirmed as the running of such events is yet to be permitted under current public health restrictions.

Once non-gated events are given the green light, meetings will take place between the organising clubs and the relevant sporting commissions to confirm their place on the calendar.

Commenting on the calendar Motorsport Ireland President John Naylor said; "It is hard to believe the last permitted Motorsport Ireland event took place in mid September. It is heartening to see a return on the horizon and to have a calendar agreed is the first step in that process. We are acutely aware that all events still need to happen within public health guidelines and we'll continue to work with all organising clubs to offer every support possible."