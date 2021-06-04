WATCH: Donegal's Jason Quigley disclose who he would like to fight next if it is not Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade

Donegal’s Jason Quigley has revealed who he would like to fight next - if he doesn’t get a chance to take on undefeated WBO middleweight champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade.

The Twin Towns boxer disclosed that he would like to get a shot at taking on Mexican sensation Jaime Munguia.

Asked who he would like to fight if it is not Andrade, Quigley responded: “There’s a big possibility of a Jamie Munguia fight.”

Twenty-four-year-old Munguia is undefeated in 36 fights, and has had 29 knockouts.

Jaime Munguia's last fight took place against Tureano Johnson in October 2020 in California, United States. Interestingly, Johnson is the only boxer to have inflicted a defeat on Quigley in his professional career, back in July 2018.

Quigley pointed out that both he and Munguia are with Golden Boy Promotions, and he reckons that it would be “a very exciting fight”.

He would like it to be a world title fight eliminator.

Quigley made his comments when he spoke on to The Sweet Science Media, and stressed that it is now time for him “to really push on”.

Munguia made his professional debut in July 2013. He is currently ranked 8th in the world by the The Ring, 1st by the WBO, 4th by the IBF, 1st by the WBC and 5th by the WBA at Middleweight.

Meanwhile, Quigley has once again thanked everyone who has sent him messages of support.

Last weekend, he got the better of Shane Mosley jnr to win the WBO NABO middleweight title.