WATCH - 30 years ago James Cullen won the Donegal International Rally in the distinctive pink Sierra Cosworth

Thirty years ago Letterkenny man James Cullen won the Donegal International Rally.

Everyone loves a local hero and James Cullen was certainly that, even before the start of his home event in 1991.

Cullen had not only put in storming drives on the rally in the past but had also acted as Clerk of the Course on the event.

By 1991 James was one of Ireland’s top drivers but never quite had the machinery to match his talent.

In a garish pink rear wheel Sierra Cosworth, Cullen - with Ellen Morgan as co-driver - managed to stay with Bertie Fisher in damp conditions until Fisher crashed out of the event, leaving Cullen to take a hugely popular home win becoming the first Donegal man since 1983 to win the event.

This video was posted up this week by Motorsport Ireland and has some great highlights of the event.