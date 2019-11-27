A Donegal bull continues to thrive despite a harrowing ordeal where most of his tongue was cut out in the dead of night

Contact
In January of this year, a farmer was left in complete shock when he found that his young bull had his tongue cut off during the night.
John Kelly, a Moville-based farmer said that he when he went to check on his calves he found that the area was covered in blood.
Further investigation led to the farmer finding two and a half inches of the calf's tongue in the pen.
Donegallive went to visit John Kelly's farm to see how Sam the bull was getting on following his harrowing ordeal. Watch our video and see how well Sam is getting on due to the hard work and care of John Kelly and his family who helped keep him alive.....
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Children from Scoil Naomh Fiacra, Glenswilly NS and Woodlands NS in attendance at the Green Shoots launch in LYIT
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.