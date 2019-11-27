A Donegal bull continues to thrive despite a harrowing ordeal where most of his tongue was cut out in the dead of night

In January of this year, a farmer was left in complete shock when he found that his young bull had his tongue cut off during the night.

John Kelly, a Moville-based farmer said that he when he went to check on his calves he found that the area was covered in blood.

Further investigation led to the farmer finding two and a half inches of the calf's tongue in the pen.

Donegallive went to visit John Kelly's farm to see how Sam the bull was getting on following his harrowing ordeal. Watch our video and see how well Sam is getting on due to the hard work and care of John Kelly and his family who helped keep him alive.....