Daniel and Margo O'Donnell to grace our screens this Christmas night on TG4

The life and career of the Donegal singing star Margo will be celebrated on TG4 on Christmas night at 9.30pm.

Fans can enjoy Daniel introduce his sister in 'Opry le Daniel' in what he describes as being a very special show for him.

He describes Margo as 'Margo s'againne,' (our Margo) and states that the show is very special as Margo is this year celebrating 55 years in show business.

Margo has been entertaining people across the county, country and international scene since she began her singing career at the tender age of fourteen years.