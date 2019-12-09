Daniel and Margo O'Donnell to grace our screens this Christmas night on TG4

Contact
The life and career of the Donegal singing star Margo will be celebrated on TG4 on Christmas night at 9.30pm.
Fans can enjoy Daniel introduce his sister in 'Opry le Daniel' in what he describes as being a very special show for him.
He describes Margo as 'Margo s'againne,' (our Margo) and states that the show is very special as Margo is this year celebrating 55 years in show business.
Margo has been entertaining people across the county, country and international scene since she began her singing career at the tender age of fourteen years.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.