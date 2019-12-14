A wild and wintry day off the coast of Donegal with showers, hails and storms

Contact
Met Éireann are forecasting that it will be cold tonight with further wintry showers of hail, sleet, snow and there will be a risk of thunder later this evening.
Minimum temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with frost and icy patches forming and some freezing fog as winds ease overland.
Read also: WEATHER ALERT: Temperatures set to plummet with cold snap on the way
Cold and blustery with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Cloudier conditions with some patchy rain and sleet soon into the Southwest and will move Northwards over the country this afternoon and evening turning to snow in parts, especially on high ground. pic.twitter.com/3gmYeiMWJo— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 14, 2019
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.