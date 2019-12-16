WATCH: Spectacular new footage from RNLI boat tasked to rescue fishermen stranded off the coast of Donegal

Contact
Heroic RNLI volunteers braved 'walls of waves' gale force winds and rough seas to save five fishermen off the coast of Donegal on Saturday.
The crab-fishing trawler lost power at 2pm on Saturday afternoon.
The trawler had the wheelhouse windows shattered due to the severity of the weather conditions.
The rescue spurred a response a joint recovery operation with between the RNLI Lough Swilly, Portrush Lifeboat Station and RNLI Arranmore.
Lough Swilly Lifeboat’s Joe Joyce said: "Everything we had was fired at this."
The PR officer said that RNLI rescue volunteers braved severe weather conditions on Saturday.
He said that those on the boat had 'no perception' of where the land lay as they towed the trawler back to shore.
