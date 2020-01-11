WATCH: Donegal student's research earns her a Highly Commended ribbon at BT Young Scientists Exhibition

Contact
Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana student Jennifer Doherty was highly commended in the BT Young Scientists and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) for her project 'Is exercise recovery time in teenagers dependent on the type of sport participated in?'
Judges were impressed with Jennifer's research and findings, presenting her with a coveted and well deserved Highly Commended award.
RTÉ Environment and Science Correspondent @GeorgeLeeRTE gets a flavour of some of the kind of fascinating facts the 1,100 students participating in this year's Young Scientist exhibition at the RDS have found outhttps://t.co/qB0ESdNX8s— RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 9, 2020
The BTYSTE continues at the RDS in Dublin today
