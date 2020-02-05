WATCH: Hundreds turn out to support professor who says it is 'medically unjustifiable' not to have a stroke unit at Letterkenny University Hospital

Hundreds of people from across the county came out to support a consultant geriatrician who held a protest to secure an acute stroke unit at Letterkenny University Hospital today.

Professor Ken Mulpeter said that up to 16 lives are lost annually because the hospital remains the only acute facility without an acute stroke unit.

Earlier this month, the professor warned he will leave Letterkenny University Hospital if an acute stroke unit is not established.

Today the support was mammoth, hundreds of people walked from the front gate of the county hospital to the old casualty gates to support Mr Mulpeter.

Politicians from all parties joined the lunchtime circuit as hundreds of people walked side by side with the professor.

Professor Mulkearns said: "An acute stroke unit is basic stroke care and we want to know where ours is."

He said that he hoped that the scale protest would convince those in power that the unit is vital to those living in the north west.

He said: "I don't know what else we can do to convince the people in power that we need a stroke unit now. It's medically unjustifiable not to have a stroke unit in Letterkenny, today. This is already agreed...then it came to a sudden halt..the numbers are agreed the staffing is agreed but we just need to have it in place and we just need to recruit the staff but we just need to have permission to do that and the funding to do that."