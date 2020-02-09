WATCH: Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty says the job today is to win two seats and after that the party will look to build #GE2020 #Donegaldecides

Contact
Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty has said that four years ago there was huge disappointment when Pádraig MacLochlainn lost his seat.
He said that early indications are that Sinn Féin will take two seats in #GE2020.
"We came very close to winning the second seat the last time around there was huge disappointment four years ago.
"Our job is to won two seats and when the tallies are in and the final votes are counted and we will look to see how we can build from there," he said.
He said that the aim now is for change and the manner to bring about that change is to vote for Sinn Féin.
