The Green Party are content with their performance in #GE2020 and say that momentum will carry

A spokesperson for the Green Party in Donegal, Conal O'Boyle has said that he is delighted with the Green's performance, to date.

Speaking from the count centre at the Aura in Letterkenny, he said: "I am delighted we started from nothing in the bank three weeks ago - we managed to raise the funds in those three weeks. We have extended our membership from Kinnego to Ardara - there's been a huge uptake in the membership although it's been small - it has been proportionate in the size that we are."

He said that the momentum will continue to carry on after today.

"In terms of growth, it has been a good day for us," he said.

The Green Party are holding a convention during the summer in Letterkenny.


