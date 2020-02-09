WATCH: The moment that Pearse Doherty and Pádraig MacLochlainn are elected to Dáil Éireann

It is a night of celebration for the Sinn Féin party in Donegal as Pearse Doherty and Pádraig MacLochlainn are elected to Dáil Éireann.

The atmosphere was electric at the count centre in Letterkenny as both men waited for the first count of the day to be announced.

Both men were raised shoulder high as all their supporters waved flags and sang Óro sé do bheatha bhaile.