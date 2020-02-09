WATCH: Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty pays tribute to the people of Donegal

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has paid immense tribute to all those who contributed to the success of the Sinn Féin party in Donegal.

Speaking from the count centre in Letterkenny he said: "This is phenomenal result for Sinn Féin - it is very hard to believe that nearly one out of two people, right across Donegal, came out and cast their first preference for Sinn Féin - either for myself or Pádraig MacLochlainn."

He said that between both candidates there was 9,000 of a surplus.

He thanked all those who came out to vote for them and to those elections activists who helped over the last number of weeks.

He said that the job of the party is now to deliver 'the change that the people have voted for.'