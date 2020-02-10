WATCH: Hailstones in Letterkenny as Storm Ciara continues to blow across Donegal

Contact
Hail showers, blustery winds and sporadic showers has been evident across Donegal since early morning.
A status orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.
Met Éireann says Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong westerly winds in coastal areas with mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h and gusts generally between 110 and 130km/h.
A combination of spring tides and high seas will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding. The warning is in place until 8pm.
A snow and ice warning is in place for the whole country with widespread wintry showers on Monday and Tuesday with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north. Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes.
The warning is in place until midnight on Tuesday.
