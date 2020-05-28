WATCH: Fire raging at Donegal historical landmark

A fire has broken out at an iconic Donegal historical landmark in the past 30 minutes.

Fire at Macamish Fort as seen from Buncrana.

The fire is raging at Macamish Fort, Saltpans, County Donegal, one of several batteries built along the shores of Lough Swilly.

Macamish Fort was originally constructed as part of a scheme to fortify Lough Swilly and Lough Foyle against French invasion during the Napoleonic Wars. It was completed in 1812 and 1813.

Fire blazing at Macamish Fort, County Donegal.

The fort comprises a Martello Tower mounting a single gun and battery mounting three guns. It was originally entered by a drawbridge. Today, Macamish Fort is in the ownership of the Pilkington family of the well known Pilkington Glass Comapny.

More to follow.