WATCH: Fire raging at Donegal historical landmark

Contact
A fire has broken out at an iconic Donegal historical landmark in the past 30 minutes.
Fire at Macamish Fort as seen from Buncrana.
The fire is raging at Macamish Fort, Saltpans, County Donegal, one of several batteries built along the shores of Lough Swilly.
Macamish Fort was originally constructed as part of a scheme to fortify Lough Swilly and Lough Foyle against French invasion during the Napoleonic Wars. It was completed in 1812 and 1813.
Fire blazing at Macamish Fort, County Donegal.
The fort comprises a Martello Tower mounting a single gun and battery mounting three guns. It was originally entered by a drawbridge. Today, Macamish Fort is in the ownership of the Pilkington family of the well known Pilkington Glass Comapny.
More to follow.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.