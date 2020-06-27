WATCH: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin's speech on being elected Taoiseach

Contact
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has been elected Taoiseach to lead a coalition Government made up of Fine Gael and the Green Party.
Following the election of Micheál Martin as Taoiseach, the Dáil is now adjourned until 6pm this evening.
Táimid réidh anseo - here at Áras an Úachtaráin where @MichealMartinTD will receive his seals of office from @PresidentIRL pic.twitter.com/aXHYlPIWZp— Sinéad Crowley (@SineadCrowley) June 27, 2020
Mr Martin will now travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to receive the seal of office from President Michael D Higgins.
On his way to the Áras for his seal of office as Taoiseach - @MichealMartinTD @rtenews pic.twitter.com/wvQVLB4I6I— Paul Cunningham (@RTENewsPaulC) June 27, 2020
On his return to government buildings, ministers will be informed of their departments.
