WATCH: Ballyshannon comes to a standstill for Mona McSharry homecoming

Olympian swimming finalist Mona McSharry received a rapturous reception at her homecoming in Ballyshannon this evening.

The traffic through the town was stopped for over half an hour and even the Derry bus used the bypass with passengers asked to board on the Belleek Road.

Just over a week ago the Grange, Co Sligo native created her own little bit of history by reaching the Olympic 100m breaststroke final, having went to Tokyo ranked 12th in the world.

McSharry was back to thank all who had helped her in the Ballyshannon community and especially those in the Marlins Swim Club and Coláiste Cholmcille secondary school in the town.

At the roundabout in Ballyshannon Kieran Summerville of the Marlins Swim Club, acting as MC, asked the Olympian: Where do you see yourself in three years' time, in an obvious reference to the next Olympics which will be held in Paris in 2024.

To which McSharry responded: "I was just saying to mum coming up in the car, this is the most fun I have ever had. Hopefully in three years, doing it again. Definitely, I'll be back here to see you all and hopefully the support will still be here," said McSharry, who said there would be more races in between that people can watch.

"Yeah, roll on 2024."

McSharry concluded the interview with a special thanks to all who had come out to welcome her home.

"It means the world to me that every single one of you is willing to come out here and you are all part of the team. It's a huge team and it does take a village and I don't do this on my own. Everyone that I trained beside in the pool down there, whether you were in the Marlins Swim Club or you were just someone coming in for a paddle, you are all part of the team.

"And I am so glad that I can take you all on this journey with me. Just thank you for being here and supporting me," said McSharry.