WATCH: Katie-George Dunlevy talks about her Paralympic triumph as she returned to Mountcharles on Sunday evening

Katie-George Dunlevy returned to her father's birthplace in Mountcharles on Sunday evening to a hero's welcome. She was paraded through the town with her two gold and one silver medal around her neck. Along with her tandem partner, Eve McChrystal, she topped the Irish medal tally at the Paralympics in Japan.
Katie-George had returned five years ago from the Paralympics in Rio with one gold and one silver, but this time she surpassed that.
After her homecoming Peter Campbell caught up with her and she told her success story.
