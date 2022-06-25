Interview: Winning owner of the first race winner with Teresa Mendoza Michael Donoghue

Michael Donohoe speaks to the Leinster Leader's Siobhan Donohoe about winning the first race at the Curragh today with Tereza Mendoza who was first past the post in a thrilling Dubai Duty Free Dash Stakes. As well as his top tip for the big race later today.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.