WATCH: A teenager from Donegal brings her experience of Adolescent Idiopathic Scolios to a national platform

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana student Eliana Campbell tapped into her own life experience for her BT Young Scientist and Technology (BTYSTE) project.



She was curious to find out how the quality of life of other people was affected by the condition Adolescent Idiopathic Scolosis (AIS).

She carried out extensive research and came up with some very interesting results.



Listen to what she has to say - Eliana's positivity is nothing short of inspirational.