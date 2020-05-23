WATCH: A special message from Muinteoir Kay

Contact
Muinteoir Kay and Teidí Beag Buí had a special message for Donegal's pre-schoolers.
Seo fógra speisalta ó Muinteoir Kay agus Teidí Beag Buí ó Naíonra Buncranncha do na páistí go léir.
Muinteoir Kay and Teidí Beag Buí from Naíonra Buncranncha have sent a special message to all the children.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Teaching staff from across Donegal who undertook a Postgraduate Certificate in Restorative Practices with Donegal ETB's Restorative Practices Project
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.