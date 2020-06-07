WATCH: 'Fullerton's Dam' by the late Martin McGuinness

Contact
WATCH: 'Fullerton's Dam' a poem by the late Martin McGuinness, which drew on his rich Inishowen Heritage.
The film was originally shown as part of a tribute to Mr McGuinness at the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in 2017, shortly after his death.
It was shown at the weekeknd as part of the online celebrations which took place to mark Martin McGuinness' 70th Birthday.
