WATCH: Mary tells of night of Muff passion in Donegal during Friday night's episode of Corrie!

It’s not every night Donegal gets a mention on Coronation Street.

And we never knew that one of Corrie’s much-loved characters spent a night over here.

Corrie's Mary Taylor, played by actor Patti Clare, and her night of passion in Muff, County Donegal.

But all was revealed during Friday night's episode when Mary Taylor told Tracy Barlow all about her trip to Muff.

The florist assistant - - who is played by actress Patti Clare in the soap - had to listen to Tracy claim she was the bigger feminist because she once slept with a woman.

In tonight’s episode Tracy told Mary: “No-one’s a bigger feminist than me. I’ve slept with a woman, have you slept with a woman? No.”

In response, Mary hit back.

She said: “You obviously haven’t heard about my trip to Muff, County Donegal.

“But I’ll set the scene - I was wearing ski pants. And as the clock struck 12, very little else.”

The revelation has already sparked reaction on social media with Corrie fans here posting their delight that Muff got a mention on their favourite soap.

Tonight’s story-line comes just months after singer Daniel O’Donnell spoke of his love of Corrie, saying he’d love to appear in the programme, and possibly even have an affair.

Corrie fan - Daniel

‘I could have had an affair with Mavis but Mavis has been gone for ages.,” he said.

“Mary might be the only one left for me now, so maybe me and Mary in her campervan!”