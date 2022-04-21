Watch: Burt farmer in video promoting forestry

The Irish Forest Owners' Association, a collaboration of forest owner groups in Ireland, has produced a video about promoting sustainable forest management.

One of the people featured in the video is Burt farmer Charlie Doherty of the Donegal Woodland Owners’ Society.

He explained that while he had been primarily involved in sheep and potato farming, he knew little about forestry. However, he planted trees on some marginal land and used the premium to build up the potato side of his farming.

Charlie has been to the forefront of promoting the sector in Donegal and is an active member of the Irish Farmers’ Association, having served on its national forestry committee.

Like others in the video, he spoke of the potential for forestry in areas with marginal land.

Forestry can be an important source of income for landowners.

The production of the video was supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine,and was produced by Crannóg Media.