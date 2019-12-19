WATCH: Christmas hymns and festive cheer at Scoil Cholmcille NS carol service

For many people in Letterkenny, Scoil Cholmcille National School's carol service is one of the highlights of the build-up to Christmas.

And on Wednesday, the boys and girls of the Letterkenny school didn't disappoint with another fabulous afternoon of song and Christmas hymns at St. Eunan's Cathedral.

A big well done to all the children - and not forgetting the teachers and staff for their contribution too.

We'll have photographic coverage from the event in our paper on Tuesday.

In the meantime, enjoy Geraldine Diver's lovely slide-show