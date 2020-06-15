Watch: Major fire in Letterkenny sees plumes of black smoke

Fire crews were still tackling a major blaze in Letterkenny this evening almost three hours after it broke out.

Emergency services were alerted at around 6.00 pm when the fire broke out in a retail/warehouse premises close to the Kiltoy roundabout.

The fire spread quickly and there were concerns about other buildings nearby.

Some roads in and around the Kiltoy area were closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Crowds of onlookers gathered at several vantage points nearby.