11/09/2021

WATCH: More than 2,000 attend Donegal mica demonstration

Campaigners tell rally in Lifford pressure must be kept on Government

More than 2,000 people attended a match in Lifford on Saturday calling for 100% redress for homeowners affected by defective blocks.

The march took more than 20 minutes to move from the Diamond through the town to a stage at Croghan Heights.

The demonstration came ahead of the resumption next week of a working group set up to find a resolution to the crisis which affects between 5,000 and 7,000 homes in Donegal. The working group is due to report at the end of September.

The rally heard that campaigners will not accept anything less than a State scheme that guarantees 100% compensation as the process enters a crucial stage.

