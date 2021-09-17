Queen V Patrick O'Donnell shortlisted for awards and selected for over thirteen film festivals worldwide

Since the premier of the Queen V Patrick O'Donnell has been short-listed for an award or selected for over 13 Film festivals this year, including the upcoming Ontario International Film Festival.

The Queen v Patrick O’Donnell recounts the story of the controversial conviction and hanging of Patrick O’Donnell from the Donegal Gaeltacht who became a national hero in Ireland for killing the infamous traitor and informer James Carey in 1883 off the coast of South Africa.

British Home Office files kept secret for 100 years throw new light on the matter. The feature length film was produced by Rosg for TG4.

Speaking about its success the film’s producer, Ciarán Ó Cofaigh, said: “The response to our film has been a real joyous experience for us. It’s very hard to get selected for film festivals and competition is always very strong. Our most recent selection for The Newport Film Festival has added to the momentum and continues to place us on an international stage. Irish language films should be competing on an international level at prestigious festivals like Newport and that’s where ROSG aspires to be.”

Commissioning Editor with TG4, Máire Ní Chonláin, commended the success of the film, and said: “TG4 is very proud of what The Queen v Patrick O’Donnell has achieved with its success at numerous international film festivals. TG4 has invested in young Irish-language talent from its nascency and this film among other films being produced by independent Irish producers for TG4 offers an opportunity for them to showcase their talent and skills at the highest level and opens doors for them in the global market.”

The film was directed by Tomás Seoighe, and produced by Ciarán Ó Cofaigh, Eilís Ní Cheallaigh and Seán Ó Cuirreáin for ROSG. The film was funded by TG4, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, Fís Éireann and Section 481 through the Department of Revenue.

The film will be broadcast on TG4 in 2022.