Letterkenny presenter explores whether clothes are destroying the planet on new TG4 series

Every year millions of tonnes of clothing are burned or dumped in landfill, yet for many of us our fast fashion

addiction continues.

Are our fashion habits destroying the planet?

Letterkenny lady, Caoimhe Ní Chathail, who fronts the series with Proinsias O’ Coinn poses the question; are our fashion habits destroying the planet in the new explorative TG4 show.



In this series, Éadaí SOS, they challenge four clothing obsessed fashionistas to alter their fashion habits,

supporting them in reducing, reusing and recycling the contents of their wardrobes.

In each episode we feature a lover of fast fashion with an overflowing wardrobe and a tendency to splash the

cash on outfits for every occasion – with no consideration for the consequences to the planet.

We meet Donegal student Mollaí Ní Mhiacháin who spends 80% of her income on clothes; teacher Corey Hanna from

Derry who can’t stay away from shopping apps; Belfast mother of two Aoife Nic Colaim who is obsessed with the

latest trends, and influencer Chris Murphy from Meath who expresses himself through his outstanding outfits.

Each episode begins with Caoimhe making a visit to the home of one of our self-confessed shopaholics, where it’s

easy to see the scale of the problem. Caoimhe and her helpers confiscate their clothes for further analysis

leaving the poor contributor with just 10 items of clothing to wear selected from their bulging wardrobes. And

to make things that little bit more challenging they’re also on a shopping ban.

Proinsias carries out a clothing audit with an insight into just how bad the problem is and gives shocking

statistics about how infrequently many of the items of clothing are worn, with some never worn at all. We also

hear helpful tips on how to rejuvenate clothing to create a new outfit.

With Caoimhe and Proinsias’ help, can our contributors change their habits? What will they do with their clothes

now that they have heard the shocking truth?

Éadaí SOS was filmed on location in counties Donegal, Belfast, Derry and Meath with support from NI Screen’s

Irish Language Broadcast Fund.