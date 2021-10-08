Search

08/10/2021

VIDEO - Mica protest rally: 'This is turning from a fightback to a revolution,' declares Cathaoirleach of Donegal Co Council

Thousands on the march

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Thouands of people are on the march in Dublin as part of the mica rally calling for 100% redress.

The cathaoirleach of Donegal Co Council, Cllr. Jack Murray, is among the public representatives taking part.

"This is turning from a fightback to a revolution today," he declared.

The protest began at the Garden of Remembrance at the northern end of O’Connell Street and then made it ways to the Department of Housing on Custom House Quay.

Earlier there were traffic delays on the M50 and in parts of north Dublin as demonstraters made their way into the city.

