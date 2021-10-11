Search

11/10/2021

Minister McConalogue 'confident' a Redress Scheme can be delivered

'A scheme to deliver full financial support for families to replace their homes'

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said he was in attendance at the 100% Redress rally in full support of the families right across Donegal and other parts of the country.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Minister Mc Conalogue said: "They have had their lives blighted over many years now because of the fact their houses are crumbling and need to be repaired or replaced. 

"This is something, throughout my time in opposition, supported, families trying to get a scheme in place, and in Government now, I very much recognise the responsibility myself, as a member of Cabinet, other Government Oireachtas members, working with them, to deliver a scheme, which properly delivers full financial, 100%, support for families to replace their homes.

"I know that families today are delivering a very, very strong message, in terms of the impact this has on their lives, what this means in terms of daily stress, nightly stress for families and an importance of an outcome from Government that fully supports them.

"Over the next couple of weeks, I will be working with the Minister for Housing [Minister Darragh O'Brien], the Taoiseach, my Government colleagues and Oireachtas Government colleagues, to deliver a scheme and I am confident we can deliver a scheme that will fully support them," said Minister McConalogue.

