With a weather warning in place for Donegal, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has teamed up with Teresa Mannion to give tips and advice on driving in a range of challenging and severe weather conditions.

VIDEO: RSA teams up with Teresa Mannion for advice on driving in wind and heavy rain Watch for tips for motorists on driving in Donegal's challenging weather

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.